MANILA - Some 5.5 million Filipino families are poor and need assistance, based on surveys conducted starting 2019 under the Department of Social Welfare and Development's Listahanan 3.

Mostly are from the Bicol region, Western Visayas, and Bangsamoro.

The agency employed such metrics as income, access to utilities like electricity and water, and family needs. Algorithms were used in computing variables like income, expenses, and other factors.

The DSWD said selecting names to be part of the list followed a scientific process and underwent validation.

No benefits will automatically be given to the 5.5 million identified families, but inclusion on the list means the families may be included in the 4Ps program.

The DSWD said the list will be the basis of government and civil society organizations in giving out financial aid and other programs, such as the 4Ps.

"Itong listahanan ay different from 4Ps. Pero they complement each other, kasi yung sinurvey ng Listahanan, from there, pipili ang 4Ps kung sino ang papasok. Yung aalisin natin na 1.3 million kasi graduate na sila, dito manggagaling from Listahanan 3," DSWD Secretary Erwin Tulfo said.

The list will not be publicized because of the Data Privacy Act, but those part of it will be informed.

