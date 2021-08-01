VP Robredo exposed to COVID-19 patient, tests negative for virus

Vice President Leni Robredo speaks during a press conference on February 16, 2021 in light of the decision of the Supreme Court, sitting as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET), to dismiss the entire electoral protest filed by defeated candidate Bongbong Marcos. Jay Ganzon, OVP

MANILA - Vice President Leni Robredo said Sunday she tested negative for COVID-19 following exposure to a virus patient last week.

Robredo said she immediately quarantined and later took a COVID-19 test.

"Buti naman negative tayo. Bukas balik na tayo sa opisina," she said in her weekly radio show.

(I, fortunately, turned out negative. Tomorrow, I can get back to the office.)

The Vice President also self-quarantined in April following exposure to a close-in security detail who contracted the virus.

In July last year, four of Robredo's staff tested positive for the coronavirus, prompting her office to suspend operations.

President Rodrigo Duterte has placed the capital region under strict lockdown from August 6 to 20 to arrest the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant.

The Philippines had tallied 8,147 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing its total to 1,588,965 cases. Of this figure, 60,887 or 3.8 percent are still active infections, according to the Department of Health.