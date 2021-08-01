Akbayan names health, women, LGBT rights activists as 2022 poll nominees

Photos courtesy of Akbayan Partylist

MANILA - Akbayan Partylist said Sunday it has chosen advocates of health, women and LGBT rights as its nominees for next year's elections.

In a statement, the partylist named former National Youth Commission commissioner Percival Cendana, Dr. Raymond John "RJ" Naguit, and Cebu Citizens' Assembly founder Cristina Oganiza as its first, second, and third nominees.

The three were elected by the delegates of Akbayan's 8th Regular National Congress held online over the weekend.

Cendana was elected the first openly gay student council chairperson of the University of the Philippines Diliman in 1997 and served as former Akbayan chairperson, the group said.

Naguit, meantime, serves as Akbayan's spokesperson and Akbayan Youth chairperson. He also founded the Youth for Mental Health Coalition.

Oganiza is an active organizer of Cebuano youth, students, and women with Akbayan-Cebu, according to the partylist.

In the 2019 midterm polls, the partylist received 168,642 votes or 0.63 percent, below the 2 percent required to get a seat in the House of Representatives.

Akbayan was previously represented in Congress by former Commission on Human Rights chair Loretta Ann Rosales, incumbent Sen. Risa Hontiveros, Prof. Walden Bello, Atty. Barry Gutierrez who is now spokesman of Vice President Leni Robredo, and Dinagat Islands Gov. Kaka Bag-ao.

