LPA intensifies into tropical depression Dindo, but has no direct impact on PH yet

From PAGASA website

MANILA - A low-pressure area east of Cagayan province developed into a tropical depression, the state weather bureau said late Friday, and was named Dindo.

In its latest weather bulletin, PAGASA said Dindo was last spotted at about 825 kilometers east of Tuguegarao, while packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour near the center and 55 kph gusts.

It was last seen moving west-northwestward at 10 kph.

PAGASA said the weather disturbance has no direct impact on the country at the moment and that no tropical cyclone wind signal is in effect.

The southwest monsoon enhanced by another tropical depression outside the Philippine area of responsibility, however, will bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Luzon, Western Visayas and Zamboanga Peninsula, the weather agency said.

PAGASA cautioned residents of affected regions, as flooding and rain-induced landslide could occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall, especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards.

A gale warning is in effect over the northern and western seaboards of Luzon.

PAGASA said sea travel is risky over these areas due to rough to very rough seas, with waves of 2.5 up to 4.5 meters. Those with small seacrafts are advised to take precautionary measures while venturing out over the other seaboards of the country due to moderate to rough seas.

