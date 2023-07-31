Senate to pass resolution condemning China incursions in West PH Sea

MANILA - Senate President Juan Miguel "Migz" Zubiri said the Senate is set to pass a resolution "condemning the harassment of the Filipino fishermen and continued incursions of Chinese Coast Guard and militia vessels in the West Philippine Sea".

Zubiri released the statement following an executive session Monday among senators, DFA Sec. Enrique Manalo, National Security Adviser Eduardo Año, and AFP Chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. They tackled Proposed Senate Resolution Nos. 659 filed by Sen. Risa Hontiveros and 707 filed by Zubiri on the issues on the West Philippine Sea.

"We have agreed to merge the provisions between the 2 resolutions... It was a very cordial, straightforward and productive meeting between the senators and our key government officials dealing on the West Philippine Sea," he said.

Hontiveros said the resolution to be adopted Tuesday will clearly state the Senate's stand, prioritizing the interest of Filipinos.

"A resolution will be adopted tomorrow combining my resolution with the Senate President's. Malinaw sa reso[lution] ang pagkokondena sa China & the many tools that the DFA may wield to assert our claims, pati ang paghain sa UNGA ng resolution. Malinaw na nagtagumpay ang gusto ng taumbayan, at hindi ang gusto ng China," she said in a statement.

