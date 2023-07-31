PH records 1,302 new COVID cases during last week of July

Passengers traveling via the MRT-3 North Avenue station in Quezon City wear face masks in light of the upheld mask mandate within train lines on April 25, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA -- The Department of Health (DOH) on Monday said it recorded 1,302 new COVID-19 cases from July 24 to 30, lower than the daily average new cases recorded in the previous week.

Daily average cases from July 24 to 30 was 186, or 22 percent lower than on July 17 to 23.

Of the new cases, 30 are considered severe and critical.

Overall, there are 356 severe and critical cases of COVID-19 currently admitted in hospitals as of July 30.

The DOH likewise reported that 78 million individuals or 100.44 percent of its target population have been inoculated.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. terminated the public health emergency declaration due to COVID-19 last Saturday.