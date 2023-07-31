PAGASA photo

MANILA — Typhoon Falcon maintained its strength as it passed through east of extreme Northern Luzon on Monday morning, the state weather bureau said.

As of 11 a.m., the center of the eye of the typhoon was estimated 1,045 kilometers east of northern Luzon. It was packing maximum sustained winds of 150 kilometers per hour near the center and up to 185 kph gusts, PAGASA said.

The typhoon is expected to leave the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) on Tuesday afternoon or evening.

PAGASA said the southwest monsoon enhanced by Typhoon Falcon would bring occasional to monsoon rains over the western portion of Luzon and Visayas in the next 3 days.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The typhoon is projected to intensify over the next 1 or 2 days and may reach its peak intensity on Tuesday or Wednesday.

The next tropical cyclone bulletin will be issued at 5:00 p.m.

Falcon threatens to bring more rains to the country just days after typhoon Egay unleashed floods in parts of Luzon and left at least 25 dead.

For more updates, visit the ABS-CBN weather center.