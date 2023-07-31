PAGASA image.

MANILA (UPDATED) — Typhoon Falcon (international name: Khanun) intensified further while moving north-northwestward, PAGASA said Monday, as several areas in the country braced for rains brought by the southwest monsoon that the storm enhanced.

In 5 p.m. weather bulletin, the state weather bureau did not raise any tropical cyclone wind signals as Falcon was unlikely to hit any part of the country.

PAGASA last located Falcon's eye at 1,020 kilometers east northeast of northern Luzon, packing maximum sustained winds of 165 kph near the center of 205 kph gusts. It was moving north-northwestward at 15 kph.

Falcon continued to enhance the southwest monsoon (habagat), which would bring occasional to monsoon rains over the western portions of Luzon and Visayas in the next three days.

Monsoon rains would continue to pour over Metro Manila through Monday, PAGASA said.

Other areas forecast to experience rains include Tarlac, Nueva Ecija, Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon.

Residents were advised to prepare for flooding and rain-induced landslides, especially in places that were highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards.

The habagat will also bring gusty conditions over Zambales, Bataan, the central and southern portions of Aurora, Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila and most of Ilocos Region, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol region and Western Visayas.

The bureau added that Falcon would further intensify in the next 12 hours and reach peak intensity while maintaining its strength as it tracks over Okinawa Islands.

Falcon is forecast to exit the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) Tuesday afternoon or evening.

Visit the ABS-CBN Weather Center for more updates.

RELATED VIDEO: