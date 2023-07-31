EU leader says 'illegal use of force cannot be tolerated' in Indo-Pacific, Ukraine

Armed Forces of the Philippines reports Chinese vessels swarming in the West Philippine Sea. Western Command Armed Forces of the Philippines handout/file

MANILA — European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Monday said the “illegal use of force cannot be tolerated” in the Indo-Pacific and in Ukraine as she visited the Philippines.

Von der Leyen — the first European Commission President to visit the Philippines — blasted “authoritarian leaders” who have been violating the “fundamental principles of international law, such as territorial integrity and sovereignty.”

The global political landscape “is changing” and has become “volatile” and “more threatening,” she said in a press statement after her meeting with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

“Authoritarian leaders show that they are willing to act on their threats,” she said, noting that “Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine shakes the foundation of the international order.”

“It is in violation of the UN Charter and the fundamental principles of international law, such as territorial integrity and sovereignty, and this is why Europe supports Ukraine's brave fight against the aggressor,” she said,.

“The illegal use of force cannot be tolerated, not in Ukraine, not in the Indo-Pacific.”

While the EU supports Ukraine in its fight against Russia, the regional bloc also sees that the “security in the Indo-Pacific is indivisible.”

“Challenges to the rules based order in our interconnected world affect all of us. Our societies pay through higher energy bills through higher food costs,” she said.

“This is why we are concerned about the rising tensions in the Indo-Pacific,” she added.

The European Union — one of the largest trading blocs in the world — is ready to support the Philippines on the maritime security front “by sharing information, conducting threat assessment and building the capacity of your national CoastWatch center and your Coast Guard.,” Von der Leyen said.

“The European Union underlines that the 2016 award of the arbitral tribunal on the South China Sea is legally binding, and that it provides the basis for peaceful resolving disputes between the parties,” she said.

“We have a broad roadmap to bring our partnership to the next level. Let's use the great momentum we have in our relationship,” she said.

In 2016, a Hague-based arbitration court awarded a ruling in favor of the Manila, and invalidated Beijing’s sweeping claims in the South China Sea, a resource-rich and strategic water way where billions-worth of sea-borne goods pass through annually.

While the international community praised the ruling, Beijing has ignored the decision and repeatedly called it “illegal.”

The arbitral award was not enforced during the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte as he forged an alliance with China while he pivoted away from the United States, which has been critical of his war against illegal drugs.

Earlier this month, Duterte traveled to Beijing to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in a state guesthouse.

While the Chinese government said that Xi thanked Duterte for tightening the links between the two countries during his term, the former President has yet to answer queries about the nature of his trip.