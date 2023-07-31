Erwin Tulfo now a full-fledged congressman

Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez administers the oath of office to ACT-CIS Party-list Rep. Erwin Tulfo at the plenary hall of the House of Representatives Monday afternoon. HREP

MANILA — Former Social Welfare Secretary and broadcaster Erwin Tulfo is now a full-fledged congressman.

Tulfo took his oath before Speaker Martin Romualdez during the plenary session of the House of Representatives on Monday.

Majority Leader Manuel Jose Dalipe told the body that the House received Tulfo's certification from the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

Tulfo took the seat of ACT CIS Rep. Jeffrey Soriano, who resigned earlier this year. Tulfo is the party's 4th nominee.

ACT-CIS won three House seats after gathering some 2.1 million votes during the May 2022 elections.

In a statement, Tulfo thanked the House of Representatives.

“Makaaasa po kayo na ako po ang magiging kakampi ng mga mahihirap at ng inaapi sa Kongreso, katulad po ng matagal ko nang ginagawa,” Tulfo said.

