Police cordon the rooster farm of suspended Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. immediately after the death of his alleged gunman Alex Mayagma in a police operation on July 31, 2023. Courtesy: Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office

MANILA — An alleged gunman of embattled Negros Oriental Third District Rep. Arnolfo "Arnie" Teves Jr. was shot dead in a police operation inside the lawmaker's rooster farm in Bayawan City, Negros Oriental on Monday.

Police reports showed that the suspect, Alex Mayagma, was being served a warrant of arrest when he allegedly tried to evade authorities and "attempted against the lives of his arresting officers."

Authorities tried to approach Mayagma, but the suspect allegedly pointed a gun at one of the police officers and tried to shoot him.

This prompted the police to scuffle with Mayagma to try to disarm him.

He then allegedly drew another weapon in his sling bag to shoot the officers, forcing authorities to shoot back to defend themselves.

"The incident was captured by the body-worn cameras utilized by the police officers during the operation," the police report said.

Mayagma was brought to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

"The place of the incident was allegedly known as a rooster game farm owned by Cong. [Arnolfo] Teves and an in-depth investigation is being conducted why was he present in the area," the report added.

Tagged by police as the most wanted person in the Central Visayas region, Mayagma was facing a string of charges, including murder, illegal possession of firearms, and violation of the Comelec gun ban during the 2022 polls.

He and Teves had been earlier charged with murder over the 2019 assassination of former Board Member Miguel Dungog, an ally of slain Governor Roel Degamo.

Mayagma had also been tagged as among those behind a spate of killings in Negros Oriental during a Senate panel hearing on the Degamo slay earlier this year.

Immediately after Mayagma's death, Teves called out government officials, including Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda. The lawmaker said individuals on board vans roving around his property pointed guns at his farm workers.

"Chief PNP Acorda, ano na to?... Bakit ngayon may nanunutok ng baril sa bahay ko? Bawal iyon. Bawal na bawal iyon," he said in a Facebook video.

(Chief PNP Acorda, what is this? Why are there people pointing guns in my house? That is not allowed.)

"Kung sino man iyong nanunutok ng baril, pag-isipan nyo yung ginagawa nyo.... Nananawagan ako sa ating kapulisan, sana lang hindi n'yo kabaro iyong mga nanunutok diyan at magawa n'yo ng tamang report," added Teves, who remains overseas amid allegations of masterminding Degamo's assassination.

(Whoever pointed a gun at my home, please think about what you've done. I am calling on the police: I hope whoever pointed a gun there isn't one of your own and you can write an accurate report about this.)

FROM THE ARCHIVES: