PAGASA

MANILA - Parts of Luzon and MIndanao will experience cloudy weather and intermittent rains due to the effects of the southwest monsoon (habagat), state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its 24-hour weather forecast issued Sunday afternoon, PAGASA said the habagat will continue to affect Metro Manila, northern, central and southern Luzon, Visayas and the Zamboanga peninsula.

Generally fair weather is expected over the rest of Luzon, with possible rainshowers and thunderstorms at night.

Central and northern Luzon and Mindanao will have intense thunderstorms Monday until Wednesday especially in the afternoon, while Mimaropa, Calabarzon, Bicol region, and Western Visayas will have monsoon rains Friday until weekend due to habagat.

Metro Manila may experience cloudy weather and afternoon or evening rains from Monday to Wednesday, and intermittent rains from Thursday to weekend.

Tropical Depression 'Ester' exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility early Sunday morning.

