MANILA — Tropical Depression 'Ester' has exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility early Sunday morning, PAGASA said.

The state weather bureau said Ester, which developed into a TD last Friday from being a low pressure area, left the PAR at 5 a.m., and was approaching the Ryukyu Islands.

PAGASA will issue a final advisory on Ester at 11 a.m. Sunday, it said.

Tropical Depression #EsterPH” exited PAR at 5:00 AM.

Final Tropical Cyclone Bulletin will be issued at 11:00 AM today. pic.twitter.com/zxDLzAbgGI — PAGASA-DOST (@dost_pagasa) July 30, 2022

The center of Ester was located 835 kilometers east northeast of extreme Northern Luzon at 4 a.m., PAGASA said.

It was packing maximum sustained winds of 45 km per hour near the center, with gusts of up to 55 kph and moving northward at 20 kph.

"In the next 24 hours, the Southwest Monsoon enhanced by Tropical Depression “ESTER” and Tropical Storm “SONGDA” (outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility) will bring monsoon rains over several provinces in the western sections of Central and Southern Luzon," the weather bureau said.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: