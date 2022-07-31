PH gold artifacts tampok sa Louvre Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI - Itinampok kamaikalan ang dalawang Philippine gold artifacts mula sa ika-10 siglo at ika-13 siglo sa Grand Vestibule ng Louvre Abu Dhabi sa UAE.

Isang golden funerary mask mula sa Butuan City, Agusan del Norte at isang golden cup mula Nabua, Camarines Sur ang pansamantalang ipinahiram ng Ayala Museum sa Louvre Abu Dhabi.

Ang Louvre Abu Dhabi ay isang art museum na matatagpuan sa Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, UAE. Marami ang pamanang-yaman ng Pilipinas, lalo na ang mga gamit na gawa sa ginto ng ating mga ninuno pero bihira itong makita o mapag-usapan.

(Kaliwang litrato, sa gawing kaliwa) Sina Senior Curator and Head of Conservation ng Ayala Museum, Kenneth Esguerra , Louvre Abu Dhabi Director Manuel Rabaté, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE Hjayceelyn M. Quintana, Curatorial Assistant Mariam Aldhaheri, at Louvre Abu Dhabi Curatorial Team Head Sourajya Noujaim. (Sa gawing kanan) Ang golden funerary mask mula Butuan City, Agusan Del Norte na nakatanghal sa Louvre Abu Dhabi kasama ang funerary masks mula Peru at Levant (Lebanon o Syria).

Ayon kay Philippine Ambassador to the UAE Hjayceelyn M. Quintana malaking tulong ang pagtatampok ng nasabing artifacts sa umiinit na ugnayang-kultural ng Pilipinas at UAE na sumabay pa sa pagdiriwang ng ika-48 anibersaryo ng Philippine-UAE bilateral relations ngayong taon.

“This collaboration is another testament on how effectively the Louvre Abu Dhabi, as a cultural beacon, plays its role of 'bringing different cultures together to shine fresh light on the shared stories of humanity,' thereby making the Louvre Abu Dhabi a truly universal museum,“ sabi ni Quintana.

Nagpasalamat naman ang Philippine Embassy sa Ministry of Culture and Youth ng UAE sa pamumuno ni Minister Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi at sa mga kinatawan ng Louvre Abu Dhabi.

“The Filipinos are honored to be part of the narrative of world civilizations. The showcasing of this magnificent private collection from the Philippines’ premier museum, the Ayala Museum, represents a fascinating facet of Philippine history which adds great significance as we celebrate this month the 124th anniversary of Philippines independence and this year, the 48th anniversary of Philippines -UAE diplomatic relations. Indeed, this brings tremendous national pride to the Filipinos not only in UAE but Filipinos in the Philippines and around the world,” dagdag ni Quintana.

Para sa mga nagbabagang mga balita tungkol sa ating mga kababayan sa UAE, tumutok sa TFC News sa TV Patrol.

Source: DFA website