MANILA - A magnitude 4.8 tremor struck Nagbukel, Ilocos Sur on Sunday night, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

The tectonic quake had a depth of one kilometer and was felt at Intensity V in Bangued and Bucay in Abra and Intensity IV in Bantay, Ilocos Sur.

It was also felt at Intensity III in Baguio City

Phivolcs also recorded the following intensities in other areas:

Intensity IV - Vigan City, Ilocos Sur

Intensity II - Sinait, Ilocos Sur; Pasuquin, Ilocos Norte

Intensity I - Baguio City; Tabuk, Kalinga; Infanta, Pangasinan; Laoag City, Ilocos Norte; Penablanca, Cagayan

Phivolcs said the earthquake is expected to cause damage but no aftershocks are expected.

A magnitude 4.7 tremor, which is an aftershock of the July 27 Luzon earthquake, also struck Cabugao, Ilocos Sur on Sunday afternoon.

The devastating earthquake in the morning of July 27 was at magnitude 7, with epicenter at Tayum, Abra.

It was felt in Metro Manila and in many other parts of Luzon, including Camarines Norte and Sur.

