Magnitude 4.7 quake jolts Ilocos Sur

MANILA - A magnitude 4.7 tremor, which is an aftershock of the July 27 Luzon earthquake, struck Cabugao, Ilocos Sur on Sunday afternoon, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

The tectonic quake had a depth of two kilometers and was felt at Intensity V in Dolores, Abra and Intensity IV in Sinait, Ilocos Sur.

Phivolcs also recorded the following intensities in other areas:

Intensity III- Bantay, Ilocos Sur; Batac and Dingras, Ilocos Norte

Intensity II- Bacarra, Ilocos Norte

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity IV - Sinait, Vigan City, Ilocos Sur

Intensity III - Laoag City, Ilocos Norte

Intensity II - Peñablanca, Cagayan; Pasuquin, Ilocos Norte

The devastating earthquake in the morning of July 27 was at magnitude 7, with epicenter at Tayum, Abra.

It was felt in Metro Manila and in many other parts of Luzon, including Camarines Norte and Sur.

The Phivolcs said that as 4 a.m. of Sunday, 1,662 aftershocks have been recorded with magnitude ranging from 1.4 to 5.0. Forty aftershocks have been felt.

At least 10 people have died from last week's tragedy while thousands remain displaced after houses were destroyed.

