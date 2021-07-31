Governor: Many cases of work-to-home COVID transmission in Iloilo

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA—The Iloilo provincial government on Saturday stressed the need to strictly implement what he refers to as “reverse isolation” on a household level to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

“Kung ikaw ay lumalabas ng bahay palagi, pag-uwi mo, dapat itrato mo sarili mo na para kang positive, may sakit,” said Gov. Arthur Defensor.

“I-isolate mo sarili mo sa ibang miyembro ng pamilya. ’Wag ka nang sumabay kumain, mag-face mask ka kung kaharap sa kanila. ’wag ka nang tumabi sa kama sa ibang miyembro sa pagtulog. Reverse isolation gusto namin. Mag isolate ’yung walang sakit pero pwedeng makapanghawa. Sila yung mga A4, mga frontliners namin.”

(If you always go out, you should treat yourself as if you’re COVID positive, as if you’re sick when you return home. Isolate yourself from other members of the family, don’t eat with them on the same table, wear mask when you face them, don’t sleep on the same bed. Reverse isolation. We want to isolate those who are not sick, but can still infect others.)

Defensor said immunocompromised family members could be infected easily by others in their household who come home from work.

“We try to attack transmission from the workplace to the household,” he said, citing his own studies using local data.

“Kasi sa aming pag-aaral, doon talaga nanggagaling ’yung aming cases, almost all the time. Someone going home, manghahawa sa household, hahawahan ang 10, ila-lockdown mo ’yung compound o ’yung bahay. That is what we’re trying to attack right now.”

(Based on our studies, that is where most of our cases are coming from, almost all the time. Someone going home, transmitting the virus in the household, infecting 10, imposing lockdown on the house or the compound.)

The province, including Iloilo City, is under enhanced community quarantine until August 7. In a previous interview, Defensor said COVID-19 cases in the province in the past 2 weeks averaged about 150 cases a day.

“Hindi maganda ang sitwasyon namin dito dahil mataas ang COVID situation namin dito,” he said.

“At saka challenged na rin ang healthcare system ng siyudad at probinsiya and we continue to take measures in collaboration with the DOH and our LGUs para malabanan namin ito at para maasikaso natin yung ating mga kababayan na tinatamaan ng COVID-19.”

(The COVID situation here is bad, and the city and province’s healthcare system is challenged, and we continue to take measures in collaboration with the DOH and our LGUs to fight this and to assist those infected by COVID-19.)

He added that the COVID bed capacity in the province is at 66 percent, and at 83 percent at tertiary hospitals.

RELATED VIDEO: