Cagayan de Oro mayor reaches out to community to help fight COVID-19

MANILA - Cagayan de Oro City Mayor Oscar Moreno on Saturday called on the support of residents in preventing further spread of COVID-19, with the surge attributed to the presence of the more contagious Delta variant.

In an interview on TeleRadyo, Moreno said they are already assuming the presence of variants in the city due to the surge that they experienced in the past weeks.

“Kalabanin natin itong virus vigorously and decisively defeat it. Ang solusyon is in the hands of the people. The people need to cooperate and ang vaccination pinapalakas din natin intensively kahit weekends,” he said.

(Let’s fight this virus vigorously and decisively defeat it. The solution is in the hands of the people. The people need to cooperate and we also boost our vaccination even on weekends.)

Moreno said COVID-19 cases continue to rise in their city, which he said has a daily average of about 100 cases a day.

“Ang tingin ko pinakagrabe nung Saturday, Sunday, nung dalawang araw na 'yan we had a total of 300 cases and then Monday 100 plus din. Siguro ang average namin ngayon 100 a day since July 26,” he said.

(I think last Saturday and Sunday were the worst where we had a total of 300 cases and then on Monday, 100 plus also. I think we're averaging now to 100 a day since July 26.)

Even cases in Region 10 are also increasing, he said.

“Ang average cases sa rehiyon (the average cases in the region) as of yesterday, from July 26 was 392 cases a day. The week before that 320 cases a day. One week before that 240— paakyat din (its also going up),” he said.

Moreno said as cases increase so is the number of severe and critical cases that would be needing hospital care, stretching the limit of the health care system.



Manpower is also another issue. He said the more specialized equipment they allocate to the hospitals, the more the need to deploy more manpower too.



“'Yan ang pinaka-sensitive. Sino ba namang ganadong humarap ng virus, 24/7, hindi mo pa nakikita?” he said.

(That’s the most sensitive. Who would be eager to face the virus 24/7, you can’t even see it?)

The city is currently under enhanced community quarantine. He said this would affect their economy but they just have to bear it.

There are also 13 cases of the more virulent strain of COVID-19 detected in the city.

Vaccination, he said, is averaging close to 5,000 a day.

“Salamat naman at nagko-cooperate ang ating mga kababayan. But we need to do more. Nag-umpisa na nga kami na hinahatid namin ang bakuna doon sa mga facilities para to reach out especially among senior citizens,” he said.

(We're thankful that the community is cooperating. But we need to do more. We also started to bring vacccines to facilities to reach out especially among senior citizens.)