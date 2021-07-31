Budget chief Avisado to go on sick leave after bout with COVID-19

Budget Secretary Wendel Avisado. ABS-CBN File photo

MANILA — Budget Secretary Wendel Avisado will be on sick leave for two weeks starting Monday after contracting COVID-19.

In a message to ABS-CBN, Avisado said he will be on leave from August 2 to 13 for a medical check-up after a bout with COVID-19.

The budget chief said he was hospitalized for 10 days and quarantined for 34 days after getting infected with the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2).

Aside from this, he said his doctors advised him to undergo a "thorough medical examination...because it’s been 14 years now since my quadruple open heart bypass operation in January 2007."

He designated Budget Undersecretary Tina Rose Canda to be Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the Department of Budget and Management (DBM).

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque confirmed Avisado's medical leave and the department's OIC.

"To ensure that services of the Department remains unhampered, Undersecretary Tina Rose Marie L. Canda will serve as Officer-in-Charge during this period," he said in a statement.

"Rest assured that the DBM remains steadfast and committed to its mandate of promoting the efficient and effective management of the national budget to support its budget priorities especially in the midst of the pandemic." -- report from Alvin Elchico, ABS-CBN