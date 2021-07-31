Border control set up along Batasan-San Mateo
George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jul 31 2021 08:38 PM
Motorists pass freely at a checkpoint set up along the Batasan-San Mateo road on Saturday, a few hours before the PNP begins border controls in NCR Plus. The Department of the Interior and Local Government in a statement on Saturday said Joint Task Force COVID shield commander Israel Dickson has been directed to activate quarantine control borders in Metro Manila and neighboring areas in a bid to arrest the spread of the more contagious Delta variant.
