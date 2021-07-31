DOH sees COVID cases rising in NCR later on even with ECQ

Pedestrians wearing facemasks cross IBP road in Quezon City near a billboard urging residents to be vaccinated against COVID-19 on July 29, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA—Projections by the health department showed that even under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), Metro Manila could see active COVID-19 cases rising eventually.

According to Undersecretary Mario Rosario Vergeire, even if the National Capital Region goes through 4 weeks of hard lockdown, it could still see an increase in active cases between 18,000 to 30,000 by end of September.

The same spike was projected if the lockdown were scheduled for one week under general community quarantine with heightened restrictions, followed by 3 weeks under ECQ.

Vergeire on Saturday said that forecast was based on the findings of their FASSTER group and the agency’s Autumn modeling.

"Dito po sa mga scenario, nakakita po ng increase sa number of cases, from 18,000 to 30,000 plus cases. 'Yan ay nasa ECQ na po tayo," Vergeire said in a public briefing.



(In our experts' forecast, in the said scenarios, we can see the number of cases increase. And that's under ECQ.)

FASSSTER, according to the agency's website, seeks to group data sources based on disease records, environmental factors and "provide a rich layout of integrated information that will facilitate in understanding the spread of diseases."

The Philippines recorded more than 15,000 fresh novel-coronavirus cases in early April during the peak of another surge, which had stretched health care capacity in the capital region and surrounding provinces.

"Ang sinasabi lang po natin, these lockdowns will help us prepare the system, but it is not going to control the spread. Kailangan pa rin po natin iprepara ang sistema, gawin po natin 'yung mga dapat po nating gawin para ma-prevent po natin ang further spread ng Delta variant na ito,” she said.

(We need to prepare the system, do whatever we can to prevent further spreading the Delta variant.)

President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday approved placing Metro Manila under ECQ starting Aug. 6 until Aug. 20 to halt the spread of the Delta variant.

NCR PREPARATIONS

Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) chairman Benhur Abalos said NCR mayors face a daunting task under another ECQ because they, too, have to continue vaccinating the public and make sure government cash assistance is distributed.

“You can imagine right now, 'yung ECQ gagawin, it's not a walk in the park for the mayors. Trabahong matindi ito. Pero kamukha ng sinabi ko, we have to do everything right now to stop this threat," Abalos said.

He added that based on data he gathered from the Department of Health, the intensive care unit (ICU) rate in the region already reached critical levels.

"Sa East Avenue Medical Center, it's 94% ICU, ang Chinese General Hospital, it's 88% that's already critical. Ang Metropolitan Medical Center that's 100%, ang Ospital ng Makati is 100%, ang Quirino Memorial Hospital is 89%,” he said.

The National Task Force Against COVID-19 earlier said they would ramp up the government’s immunization program in the region despite tougher lockdowns. — With reports from Jekki Pascual, ABS-CBN News

WATCH

Video courtesy of PTV