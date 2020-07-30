The ANC Brief: Diplomatic spat

Manila and Kuala Lumpur have resurrected a long-dormant debate over Sabah. Here are the stories making the headlines on ANC today:

Tit-for-tat

Foreign Affairs Sec. Teddyboy Locsin Jr. is upping the ante on his diplomatic spat with Malaysia. Locsin said he would summon the Malaysian ambassador over their word war on Sabah which started in Twitter. The Palace said it has authority over the territory but recognizes the conflicting claims between the two countries.

Quarantine blues

President Duterte was supposed to lay out new quarantine protocols on Wednesday but as of this writing, the Chief Executive has yet to make any announcement. Will Metro Manila stay under general community quarantine?

Debate on data

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country passed the 89,000 mark on Wednesday. But what should provoke discussion is the more than 30,000 recoveries. According to Department of Health, mild and asymptomatic cases are now counted as recovered cases. Because of this, the accuracy of DOH's data and methods is going to be the topic of debate in the coming days.

Weak system

A report by the United Nations said the Philippine healthcare system is weak with a lack of nurses and hospital beds.

Giving her due

Trainwreck star Amy Schumer routinely gives a lot of props to Jane, her son’s nanny from the PH who acts as the on-site camera person in her hit cooking show. The comedienne even shared her recent Emmy nom with her.