Robredo: Smaller Eid Al-Adha celebration a sacrifice grounded on ‘humility, faith’

Vice President Leni Robredo delivers a speech, Jan. 6, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Vice President Leni Robredo said Friday that the trimmed celebration of the Eid al-Adha Muslim festival is a sacrifice grounded on “humility, obedience and faith.”

As the world struggles to contain the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s Muslim Feast of Sacrifice “takes on a different character,” said Robredo.



“Where once we gathered around a table with friends and loved ones to share a feast, today we keep the gatherings small, imbibing a deeper mindfulness for the safety and welfare of our loved ones,” she said a statement.

“It is a small sacrifice, still grounded upon the bedrock of Ibrahim’s humility, obedience, and faith,” she said.

Eid al-Adha commemorates the sacrifice made by Abraham in obedience to Allah’s command.

This major festival is celebrated through the hajj or a pilgrimage in Mecca, Islam’s holiest city. Muslims also sacrifice an animal, have a feast with family and relatives, and perform acts of charity to the needy.

“I know that the spirit of the Filipino is strong, and that our bonds of affection and solidarity do not diminish in times of hardship. They grow ever stronger,” said Robredo.

The Vice President wished blessing upon the Muslim community and said she was “one with you in spirit, in sacrifice, in celebration, and in resolve.”



“We will overcome our challenges. And we will rise together and build a kinder, more humane, more equitable, better normal for all,” she said.

Hundreds of Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba, the cubic building at the Grand Mosque, while observing physical distancing as precaution against the coronavirus, ahead of the Hajj pilgrimage in the Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Wednesday. The 5-day hajj, which drew millions of worshippers in the past years, was scaled down with the prohibition of international travelers and setting an age limit of worshippers allowed to participate. Associated Press

The hajj, one of the 5 pillars of Islam and a must for able-bodied Muslims at least once in their lifetime, is usually one of the world's largest religious gatherings.

This year’s hajj is the smallest in modern times, with masked pilgrims scaling Saudi Arabia's Mount Arafat, the rocky hill outside Mecca, while authorities enforce tough restrictions to prevent a coronavirus outbreak.

President Rodrigo Duterte has declared July 31 a regular holiday in observance of Eid al-Adha.

With a report from Agence France-Presse