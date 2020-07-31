READ: IATF resolution on community quarantine classifications from Aug. 1-15

MANILA-- President Rodrigo Duterte has extended the general community quarantine in Metro Manila until Aug. 15 despite the rising number of COVID-19 infections in the country.

Cebu City, which was formerly under modified enhanced community quarantine, will also transition to the more relaxed GCQ starting Aug.1.

Other areas that will remain under GCQ are:

-Bulacan

-Batangas

-Cavite

-Laguna

-Rizal

-Lapu-Lapu City

-Mandaue City

-Talisay City

-Minglanilla

-Consolacion

-Zamboanga City

The rest of the Philippines, meanwhile, will be under modified GCQ until Aug. 15.

Below is the government inter-agency task force resolution on community quarantine classifications for Aug.1 to 15: