Pasig River Ferry resumes partial ops starting Aug 3: MMDA

MANILA - The Pasig River Ferry Service (PRFS) will resume partial operations on Monday, August 3, in 6 stations, with strict health protocols to be implemented for passengers coming aboard.



“We are pleased to announce that everything is set for the partial resumption of the PRFS, but only half of its capacity, inclusive of ferry boat crew,” Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Chairman Danilo Lim said in a statement Friday.



Ferry stations in Pinagbuhatan, San Joaquin, Guadalupe, Valenzuela, Lawton and Escolta will operate from Mondays to Saturdays from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. but only at 50 percent capacity, in accordance with guidelines set by the Inter-Agency Task Force on the government’s COVID-19 response.



The MMDA said ferry stations and boats, including docking and maintenance facilities, have undergone mandatory disinfection.

Floor markings, stickers and posters were also placed at the ferry station to guide passengers in observing physical distancing.

Passengers would need to undergo temperature checks and fill up a manifest form and commuter information sheet for contact tracing purposes upon entry to the ferry station.

Those with cold, cough or a body temperature greater than 37.5 degrees Celsius will not be allowed to enter. Also, only passengers aged 21 to 59 will be allowed to board the ferry boats.



"We will strictly implement these precautionary measures to ensure the safety of passengers. Personnel of PRFS can deny entry at the ferry station if a passenger refuses to undergo those procedures," said Frisco San Juan Jr., MMDA Deputy Chairman and ferry service head.



Ferry boat operations were temporarily suspended on March 17 when the entire Luzon was placed under enhanced community quarantine to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

