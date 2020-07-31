PAGASA warns of floods in parts of Luzon due to habagat

PAGASA

MANILA - PAGASA on Friday warned of possible flooding in parts of Luzon due to the southwest monsoon.

In a general flood advisory issued 6 p.m., the state weather bureau said flooding could occur in Batangas, Laguna, Quezon, Cavite and Rizal in Calabarzon.

The southwest monsoon or habagat could also trigger floods in Occidental Mindoro, Palawan, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque and Romblon in Mimaropa.

In Central Luzon, the provinces of Aurora, Bataan, Zambales, Nueva Ecija and Bulacan could also experience flooding.

Residents living near mountain slopes and low-lying areas are advised to take precaution.

The southwest monsoon, or warm moist winds from the southwest causing rains over the western portion of the country from May to September, is affecting the country.

PAGASA said Metro Manila, the Visayas, Caraga, Northern Mindanao, Zamboanga Peninsula, Sulu, Basilan, Tawi-Tawi and the rest of Luzon would have cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon will bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms in the rest of Mindanao.

PAGASA also said it was monitoring a brewing storm or a new low-pressure area spotted 875 kilometers east of Tuguegarao.