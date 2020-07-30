Non-coronavirus patients still need to be treated amid pandemic: expert

MANILA - Illnesses and other health issues not related to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) should still be treated urgently as needed amid the pandemic, an expert said Thursday.

Dr. Edwin Dimatatac, director of Ospital ng Muntinlupa, said in an interview with ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo that "everybody talks about COVID-19" but the percentage of non-coronavirus patients in hospitals nationwide are larger.

"In fact, mas malaking portion, chunk ng mga patients natin ay non-COVID. Yes, totoo naman 'yun, mas malaki. Kita niyo naman ang national at ibang local, eh hindi naman ganong kalaki ang percentage ng positivity rate. So, mas marami pa rin ang pasyente na non-COVID," he said.

"Eto po 'yung medyo neglected natin."

Dimatatac said deliveries in hospitals may be affected if pregnant women don't pay attention to their situation properly due to the pandemic.

"Marami tayo ngayon 'yung mga nanganganak, normal delivery. Eh kung walang nagtse-check up [kasi] takot ang mga tao pumunta sa ospital, kung normal normal delivery 'yan, pagka 'di na-serve 'yan, babalik 'yan sa ospital, complicated na 'yan."

Dimatatac noted that a number of dialysis centers have shut down in fear of the coronavirus, saying this may lead to complications for their patients, who should check in 3 times a week as their kidneys can no longer perform their functions naturally.

"'Pag balik niyan, complicated na 'yan," he said.

Surgeries, like gall bladder surgeries, need also to be paid attention to despite the threat of COVID-19, Dimatatac said.

"Gusto ko lang ipaalam sa tao na, everybody talks about COVID, pero kailangan nating i-attend ang mga non-COVID. 'Yun po ang reason why the Ospital ng Muntinlupa is still serving the non-COVID patients," he emphasized.

Coronavirus cases continue to rise in the Philippines, which has logged nearly a total of 90,000 infections as of Thursday.

Due to the soaring number of infections in the country, some hospitals have declared full capacity in their emergency rooms, referring their patients, including non-coronavirus patients, to other medical institutions.