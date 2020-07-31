New record-high: Over 4,000 more COVID-19 cases recorded as gov't extends quarantine

MANILA — The Department of Health on Friday reported 4,063 additional COVID-19 cases in the Philippines, the highest number of cases reported in a single day since the start of the pandemic.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to 93,354. It means the country has exceeded the University of the Philippines OCTA Research Group’s updated estimate of 90,000 for the end of July.

The announcement came several hours after the government announced the extension of the relatively relaxed general community quarantine (GCQ) in Metro Manila despite the continued rise in cases.

It was also a day after the DOH announced more than 38,000 additional recovered patients due to “data reconciliation,” which brought down drastically the country’s number of active cases.

“Of the 4,063 additional cases reported today, 3,813 (94 percent) occurred in July,” the DOH said.

The top regions with cases in July were:

NCR: 2,153 cases (56 percent)

Region 7: 558 cases (15 percent)

Region 4A: 492 cases (13 percent)

For Friday, the DOH reported 165 additional recoveries or a total of 65,178 recovered patients.

There are also 40 additional coronavirus-related deaths or a total of 2,023 fatalities.

Of the 40 deaths, majority or 27 happened in July, 2 in June, 2 in May, 7 in April, and 2 in March.

The deaths were from NCR (13), Region 7 (12), Region 3 (7), Region 4A (2), Region 6 (2), Region 11 (2), and one each from Region 4B and Region 9.

The data is based on the tests done by 74 out of 91 operational labs.

The DOH also removed 83 duplicate cases from the previous tally. It includes 42 recovered cases.

“Moreover, we have updated the health status of nine (9) cases previously reported as recovered but after final validation were deaths (8) and active (1) cases,” the DOH said.