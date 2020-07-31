Magnitude 5.7 quake jolts Surigao del Sur; damage, aftershocks expected

Photo courtesy of Phivolcs

MANILA - A magnitude 5.7 earthquake jolted Surigao del Sur on Friday, state seismologists said.

Based on the updated report of Phivolcs, the tremor was downgraded from 5.8 magnitude.

The tremor struck 44 kilometers northeast of Hinatuan town at 2:06 p.m., state seismologists said.

It was tectonic in origin and had a depth of 14 kilometers, according to Phivolcs.

Here are the reported intensities:

Intensity V - Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur

Intensity IV - Bislig City, Surigao del Sur; Nabunturan and Mawab, Davao de Oro

Intensity III - Tandag City, Maco, Maragusan, Davao de Oro; Manay and Mati, Davao Oriental; Davao City; Gingoog City and Magsaysay, Misamis Oriental

Intensity II - Laak, Davao de Oro; Balingasag, Jasaan, Villanueva and Tagoloan, Misamis Oriental; Cagayan de Oro City; Quezon, Maramag, Valencia City,

Malaybalay City, Cabanglasan, and Manolo Fortich, Bukidnon; Rosario, Agusan Del Sur

Intensity I - Mambajao, Catarman and Sagay, Camiguin; Kalilangan and Pangantucan, Bukidnon

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity III - Bislig City, Surigao del Sur

Intensity II - Gingoog City, Misamis Oriental

Intensity I - Surigao City, Cagayan de Oro City, Kidapawan City; Tupi South Cotabato; Malungon and Alabel, Sarangani

The tremor is expected to cause damage and spawn aftershocks.