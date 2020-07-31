Half of Pinoys feel comfortable going to workplace post-lockdown: SWS

A woman walks along EDSA in Mandaluyong City on her way to work in Makati City on March 28, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Roughly half of Filipinos feel comfortable about going back to their places of work if the pandemic lockdown is lifted in August, according to a Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey released Friday, as the government continued efforts to revive the economy.

Out of 1,550 adults surveyed between July 3 and 6, 47 percent had a job while 53 percent were either unemployed or have never had a job.

Among those with jobs, 55 percent said they feel comfortable and 40 percent are uncomfortable about going back to their workplaces if the lockdown ends next month, in the same way they did before the pandemic, said SWS.

The proportion of those who feel comfortable going back to the workplace was highest in Mindanao at 64 percent, followed by Luzon areas outside the capital at 55 percent, the Visayas at 50 percent, and Metro Manila, epicenter of the virus outbreak, at 45 percent, said the pollster.

Metro Manila has the highest COVID-19 tally among all the regions. It accounts for 48,389 cases out of the total 89,374.

Comfort about going to the workplace was higher among men at 60 percent than among women at 47 percent.

COMFORT ABOUT RELIGIOUS SERVICES

The same survey found that 45 percent of adults felt comfortable and 54 percent felt uncomfortable about attending religious services should the community quarantine end next month.

Comfort about attending religious services was highest in Mindanao at 56 percent, followed by the Visayas at 47 percent, Balance Luzon at 40 percent, and Metro Manila at 39 percent.

It hardly varied among men at 46 percent and women, 44 percent.

Muslims and members of the Iglesia ni Cristo are more comfortable about attending religious services at 71 percent and 58 percent, respectively, compared to Catholics at 41 percent and other non-Christian religions at 42 percent, said SWS.

Church services have shifted online during the strict lockdown. A limited number of attendees are, meanwhile, allowed in general quarantine and modified general quarantine areas.

The SWS survey was conducted through mobile phone and computer-assisted telephone interviewing. It had sampling error margins of ±2 percent for national percentages, ±6 percent for Metro Manila, and ±5 percent for other areas.