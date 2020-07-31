Fortun: Gov’t officials should pay for COVID-19 vaccine, not get them for free

If government is looking to provide free COVID-19 vaccines, that supply should benefit the "vulnerable sector," including frontliners, but not government officials looking for special treatment, said Agusan del Norte 1st District Rep. Lawrence Fortun.

"Sa free vaccines for 20 million Filipinos, hindi dapat kasama kahit sinong opisyal ng gobyerno at kanilang pamilya, elected man o appointed o career official na may ranggong division chief pataas hanggang Pangulo," the congressman said in a statement.

"Maging mabuting ehemplo po dapat tayo sa pagkakataong ito."

Ranking government officials should instead avail of the vaccines using their own money.

"Personal na gastos dapat nila ang kanilang COVID-19 vaccine. Matataas ang kanilang sweldo at income, so kaya nilang magpabakuna sa pribadong sektor gamit ang sariling pera," Fortun added.

"Nakasaad na sa House Resolution 6865 on PCR Testing ang listahan ng mga vulnerable sectors na dapat bigyan ng prayoridad sa free vaccines, pero dapat minus diyan ang mga government officials na Salary Grade 24 pataas."

Fortun added that the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. should, meanwhile, partially subsidize vaccines for the middle class, ordinary employees and informal workers.

Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III said at least 20 million Filipinos will be provided with COVID-19 vaccine for free.

Dominguez added that government is capable of financing P20 billion worth of COVID-19 vaccines which are expected to be ready by December.