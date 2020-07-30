For Eid al-Adha, Bangsamoro's Ebrahim urges Muslims to 'stick together' even if physically distant

MANILA - Bangsamoro government chief minister Ahod Balawag Ebrahim on Thursday called on Muslim families and communities to stick together "even if they are physically distant" with each other amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In his message for the celebration of Eid al-Adha or the Muslim Feast of Sacrifice, Ebrahim said that if there's one thing people learned from the pandemic, it's the need to help each other.

"Just like those who were here before us, we have to remain faithful in Allah's plan and trust in his will while continuously praying that better days await us. After all, it is through sab'r or patience that we can find the best among us and it is also with the same virtue that our elders were able to wait for decades before we were able to establish the Bangsamoro Government," he said in a statement.

President Rodrigo Duterte has declared Friday, July 31, a regular holiday in observance of Eid al-Adha.

The Muslim festival is traditionally celebrated by having a feast with family and friends. This year's celebration, however, is expected to be more somber due to the coronavirus pandemic.