Duterte jokes: Use a bayonet to inject COVID-19 vaccine to my enemies

President Rodrigo Duterte talks to the people after holding a meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) core members at the Malago Clubhouse in Malacañang on July 30, 2020. Simeon Celi Jr., Presidential Photo

MANILA-- President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday said in jest that the military should use a bayonet in administering the COVID-19 vaccine to his enemies, once a drug becomes available.

The President made the joke as he asked the military to handle the distribution of the vaccine when it becomes available to the country.

"Military ang tutusok-tusok sa inyo. 'Yung mga kalaban ko, sabihin ko sa military, 'do not use the needle, bayoneta ang gamitin mo,'" Duterte said in a taped address aired Friday.

(The military will inject it. To my enemies, I will tell the military to use a bayonet instead of a needle.)

Duterte has been known to crack jokes--sometimes viewed by some groups as offensive, and inappropriate---during his public speeches.

In the same address, the President also laid down the country's COVID-19 immunization plan, which would prioritize the poor, the vulnerable, and the police and military.

Drug offenders however are excluded from the COVID-19 immunization program.

"Tingin ko? Mga drug pusher, drug addict, aso. Hindi ako magtulong sa inyo. Sinisira ninyo ang Pilipinas. Pinapatay ninyo ang tao," Duterte said.

(How do I view it? I see drug pushers, drug addicts as dogs. will not help you. You are destroying the Philippines. You are killing people.)