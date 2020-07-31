DFA: 65 more overseas Filipinos catch COVID-19; no new fatalities reported

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (green) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (purple), isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Maryland. Credit: NIAID

MANILA - The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Friday 65 more Filipinos abroad caught COVID-19, raising the total tally of overseas infections among Filipino nationals to 9,472.

In its latest bulletin, the agency reported no new coronavirus-related fatality. The death toll stood at 666.

Meanwhile, the number of overseas Filipinos who have recovered from COVID-19 rose to 5,531, with 69 new recoveries reported Friday.

"As the DFA, along with its Foreign Service Posts, joins our Muslim brothers and sisters in observing Eid’l Adha, we offer prayers of healing, peace, hope and unity in these challenging times," the agency said in a statement.

To date, some 3,275 Filipino patients abroad are undergoing treatment for COVID-19, broken down as follows by region: 259 in the Asia Pacific, 507 in Europe, 2,386 in the Middle East and Africa, and 123 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, the number of COVID-19 cases rose to 93,354 Friday, with 4,063 new infections reported. The tally includes 2,023 fatalities, 65,178 recoveries and 26,153 active cases.

- With a report from Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News