6 local terrorists, 3 soldiers killed in Sulu encounter

MANILA--Six bandits and 3 soldiers were killed in an encounter between the military and members of an unidentified local terrorist group in conflict-torn Patikul town, Sulu on Friday morning.

The Western Mindanao Command said in a statement that in the middle of security operations, troops of the Philippine Army 32nd Infantry Battalion were fired upon by an undetermined number of bandits in Barangay Taong at about 11 a.m.

A gunfight ensued resulting in the deaths of the terrorists and soldiers.

Three other troops were injured in the encounter, according to Maj. Gen. Corleto Vinluan, commander of Joint Task Force Sulu.

Security forces recovered the remains of three of the six slain terrorists whose identities were not yet determined at the time this story was posted.

The identity of the military casualties, meanwhile, were withheld pending their families being notified.

"The men and women of WestMinCom commiserates with the bereaved families of our fallen heroes who dedicated their life serving their beloved country," said Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, commander of Westmincom.

"Our forces from the JTF Sulu are determined to pursue the fleeing enemies in honor of their fallen comrades."