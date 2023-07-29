Storm Falcon further intensifies over Philippine Sea

US NOAA/Himawari-8

Tropical Storm Falcon has further intensified while traversing the Philippine Sea, according to the state weather bureau late Saturday.

According to PAGASA's 11 p.m. update, Falcon last was spotted at at 1,210 kilometers east of Central Luzon.

It packs maximum sustained winds of 85 kph near the center with gusts of up to 105 kph. It continues to move North Northwestward at 15 km/h.

Falcon is expected to enhance monsoon rains over the western portions of Luzon and Visayas over the next three days although there is no wind signal hoisted at this time.

Luzon and Visayas are still reeling from the effects of tropical storm Egay, which left billions of pesos in damage to crops and other infrastructure in the country.

"Considering these developments, the public and disaster risk reduction and management offices concerned are advised to take all necessary measures to protect life and property," said PAGASA.

"Persons living in areas identified to be highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards are advised to follow evacuation and other instructions from local officials."

The following areas may be affected by gusty conditions over the weekend and until the storm exits PAR:

Saturday and Sunday:

Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Occidental Mindoro, Palawan, Romblon, Northern Samar, and most of CALABARZON, Bicol Region and Western Visayas.

Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Occidental Mindoro, Palawan, Romblon, Northern Samar, and most of CALABARZON, Bicol Region and Western Visayas. Monday:

Ilocos Norte, Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Occidental Mindoro, Palawan, Romblon, Northern Samar, and most of CALABARZON, Bicol Region and Western Visayas.

Ilocos Norte, Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Occidental Mindoro, Palawan, Romblon, Northern Samar, and most of CALABARZON, Bicol Region and Western Visayas. Tuesday:

Ilocos Region, Abra, Benguet, Zambales, Bataan, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Bicol Region, and most of CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, and Western Visayas

PAGASA earlier said the storm may intensify within the next three days and become a typhoon on Sunday, but the storm will remain far from land until it exits PAR on Monday or Tuesday.

