Over 500 Marikina residents flee homes as river rises

The water level at Marikina River reached 16.5 meters in the early morning of July 30, 2023, as monsoon rains continued pouring over Metro Manila. Champ de Lunas, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Hundreds of residents in Marikina City fled their homes Saturday night as the water level of the nearby Marikina River continued rising due to monsoon rains.

Some 546 residents—equivalent to 99 families—voluntarily evacuated after the second alarm was raised over the river, whose water level had reached 16.5 meters as of 12 a.m. Sunday.

Barangay Sto. Niño Sangguniang Kabataan chairperson Sharmaine Navarro said the residents learned their lessons from storms Ondoy in 2009 and Ulysses in 2020 and immediately evacuated after the first and second alarms.

“Before mag first alarm nag-re-ready na po hindi lang po modular tents pero lahat din po ng mga employees ng city dine-deploy na po sa different barangay po sa Marikina para po mag-ready,” Navarro said.

(Before the first alarm is raised, not only are the modular tents prepared. City government employees are also being deployed to different barangays around Marikina to prepare the residents.)

Tents were installed as the elementary schools usually used as evacuation centers were housing Palarong Pambansa athletes.

Some 20 modular tents were set up in Sto. Niño village. Among those who sought refuge were resident Jennilyn Roldan and her family.

Roldan told ABS-CBN News that she had learned her lesson from Ulysses' 2020 onslaught.

"Kasi noon mabilis po iyong angat ng tubig," she said.

(Back then, the water level immediately rose.)

Meanwhile, in Barangay Malanday, village chairman Mark James Alfonso said he did not have a hard time advising residents to evacuate, particularly those living near the creek.

"Actually hindi na kami nahihirapan. Lesson na sa amin yung bagyong Ondoy eh talagang marami din talagang napinsala sa panahon na iyon at talagang naging lesson sa kanila at ngayon talagang hindi na kami nahihirapan," he said.

(Ondoy served as a lesson for us because the destruction was devastating back then. It really served as lesson for residents and now we don't have a hard time evacuating them.)

Jocelyn Rienda, who has been living in Marikina for 38 years, was among those who immediately heeded authorities' calls to flee her home.

“Siyempre po for safety po dahil noong mga previous na pagbaha po talagang nasa third floor na po kami, walang way out kung hindi mag-abang kami ng mag-re-rescue sa amin,” sabi ni Jocelyn.

(We evacuated for safety because in previous storms, the flood reached our house's third floor and we had no way out except to wait for authorities to rescue us.)

The southwest monsoon or habagat, which was being enhanced by severe tropical storm Falcon, was forecast to continue bringing rains over parts of Luzon and Visayas in the next few days.

RELATED VIDEO: