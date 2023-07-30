Satellite image courtesy of Japan Meteorological Agency

MANILA — Severe tropical storm Falcon (international name: Khanun) maintained its strength while moving north-northwestward, PAGASA said Sunday, as several areas in the country braced for rains brought by the southwest monsoon that the storm enhanced.

In its latest bulletin issued 11 a.m., the state weather bureau did not raise any tropical cyclone wind signals as Falcon was unlikely to hit any part of the country.

But the storm continued to enhance the southwest monsoon (habagat), which would bring occasional to monsoon rains over the western portions of Luzon and Visayas in the next three days.

Monsoon rains would continue to pour over Metro Manila through Monday, PAGASA said.

Other areas forecast to experience rains include Pangasinan, Tarlac, Cavite, Pampanga, Bulacan, the northern portion of Palawan (including Calamian Cuyo, and Kalayaan islands), Occidental Mindoro, Zambales, Bataan, Antique, and the Ilocos region.

Rainfall in the said areas would range from 50 millimeters to more than 200 miliimeters, the state weather bureau said.

Residents were advised to prepare for flooding and rain-induced landslides, especially in places that were highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards.

PAGASA last located Falcon's eye at 1,180 kilometers east of northern Luzon, packing maximum sustained winds of 95 kph near the center of 115 kph gusts. It was moving north-northwestward at 15 kph.

The bureau added that Falcon would steadily intensify within the next 3 days, and may become a typhoon Sunday evening or early Monday morning before reaching its peak intensity on Tuesday.

Falcon is forecast to exit the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) Monday evening or early Tuesday morning. Upon exit, it is expected to pass close to Japan's Okinawa Islands before entering the East China Sea.

