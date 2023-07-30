Falcon intensifies as it accelerates over Philippine Sea

PAGASA image

MANILA - Severe tropical storm Falcon (international name: Khanun) has intensified as it moves northward over the Philippine Sea, the state weather bureau said Sunday.

In its 5 p.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said Falcon was last located 1,170 kilometers east of northern Luzon, packing maximum sustained winds of up to 110 kilometers per hour near the center, with gusts of up to 135 kph.

It is currently moving northward at 20 kph, and is expected to leave the Philippine area of responsibility between Monday night to early Tuesday morning.

No tropical cyclone wind signals have been raised, but PAGASA said Falcon continues to enhance the southwest monsoon or habagat, which will bring occasional to monsoon rains over the western portions of Luzon and Visayas in the next three days.

The Falcon-enhanced habagat is also expected to bring gusty conditions over Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Occidental Mindoro, Palawan, Romblon, Northern Samar, and most of Calabarzon, Bicol Region and Western Visayas.

By Monday, Ilocos Norte, Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Occidental Mindoro, Palawan, Romblon, Northern Samar, and most of Calabarzon, Bicol Region and Western Visayas may also experience gusty conditions.

PAGASA likewise raised a gale warning over several coastal waters in the western seaboard of Luzon, adding that sea travel is risky for small seacrafts.

Falcon is expected to continue moving north northwestward, before turning north westward on Monday. It is also expected to steadily intensify within the next three days.

"It is forecast to become a typhoon between tonight or tomorrow early morning and reach its peak intensity on Tuesday," PAGASA added.

Meanwhile, PAGASA said Luzon, including Metro Manila, will still be rainy for most of the week, with conditions improving towards the weekend.

Visayas and MIndanao, on the other hand, will be mostly sunny and warm with chances of localized thunderstorm in the afternoon of evening.

The western Ilocos region, Tarlac, Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan, Cavite, western Batangas, Occidental Mindoro, and northern Palawan may also experience monsoon rains until Thursday.

