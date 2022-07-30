PAGASA photo shows the location of Tropical Depression Ester at 11 a.m. Saturday.

MANILA — State weather bureau PAGASA on Saturday warned of flooding as the habagat – or southwest monsoon – continues to drench parts of Luzon and Visayas.

PAGASA issued general flood advisories in some provinces in Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, and Eastern Visayas.

PAGASA said the habagat will continue to bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over several provinces in the western sections of Central and Southern Luzon, including Metro Manila, and Visayas.

The southwest monsoon is being enhanced by Tropical Depression Ester and Tropical Storm Songda, which is outside the Philippine area of responsibility.

In its 11 a.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said Ester was accelerating while moving westward over the Philippine Sea east of extreme northern Luzon.

Ester was last spotted 550 kilometers east of Itbayat town, Batanes, and maintained its strength. It is still packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 55 kilometers per hour.

It is expected to remain a tropical depression in the next 36 hours.

No storm signal is currently raised for Ester but PAGASA warns that the combined effects of the tropical depression and the habagat will bring moderate to rough seas reaching 1.2 to 2.8 meters over the northern and eastern seaboards of the country.

The weather agency said these conditions could be risky for fishermen using small vessels.

PAGASA said Ester may leave the Philippine area Sunday morning or afternoon.