PAGASA photo shows the location of Tropical Depression Ester at 4:40 p.m. Saturday.

MANILA - Tropical Depression Ester will continue to bring rains to parts of Luzon and Visayas, including Metro Manila, as it slows down over the Philippine Sea, state weather bureau PAGASA said Saturday afternoon.

The tropical depression, along with Tropical Storm Songda currently outside of the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), has triggered rains in many parts of the country.

Ester was last spotted 575 kilometers east of Itbayat, Batanes.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour and gustiness of over 55 kilometers per hour.

The tropical cyclone is expected to exit the (PAR) Sunday afternoon, with the possibility of and fall over the Ryukyu islands.

It is also expected to remain as a tropical depression in the next 36 hours, with no storm signals hoisted.

However, PAGASA warned of moderate to rough seas reaching over the northern and eastern seaboards.

"These conditions may be risky for those using small seacrafts. Mariners are advised to take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea and, if possible, avoid navigating in these conditions," PAGASA said.

