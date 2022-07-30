'Moderately strong' aftershock jolts Ilocos Sur

Ilocos Sur, which is still reeling from the effects of July 27 major Luzon quake, was rattled by an aftershock. Phivolcs photo

MANILA — A shallow Magnitude-4 earthquake struck Ilocos Sur past noon on Saturday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said, adding that it was an aftershock of the 7.0 tremor last Wednesday.

The weekend quake's epicenter was two kilometers northeast of Magsingal town and triggered a "moderately strong" Intensity 4 jolt in nearby Sinait town, state seismologists said.

An Intensity 4 earthquake can awaken light sleepers and its vibration is felt like the passing of a heavy truck, according to the Phivolcs.

The aftershock was also felt in Bangued, Abra; Pinili; and Batac, Ilocos Norte, reporting a "weak" Intensity 3 quake.

Instrumental intensities were reported in the following areas: Intensity 3 - Vigan City and Sinait, Ilocos Sur; Laoag City, Ilocos Norte; and Intensity 2 - Pasuquin, Ilocos Norte

Authorities said that as of Saturday noon, 33 aftershocks were felt out of the 1,412 tremors recorded due to July 27 major Luzon earthquake.

One person died while 34 others were injured in Ilocos Sur following the 7.0 temblor.

