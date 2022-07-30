President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivers his State of The Nation Address at the House of Representatives in Quezon City on July 25, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has vetoed the bill that sought to form a national transportation safety board, Malacañang said on Saturday.

The measure aimed to empower a safety board to conduct hearings, investigations and special studies concerning major or fatal transportation accidents and prepare written reports that shall also be made available to the public.

But Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said the proposed transportation safety board's functions are already being undertaken by agencies under the Department of Transportation, the Philippine National Police, and the National Bureau of Investigation.

"Creating a new body will only 'create functional duplication, confusion as to authority, ineffectiveness, and deficiency in the performance of the responsibilities'," the Palace official said in a statement.

The Marcos administration had focused on government rightsizing, which aimed to attain bureaucratic efficiency, the President had said.

In his first executive order, Marcos abolished the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC) and the Office of the Cabinet Secretary, citing the need for a “just allocation of resources” due to the ongoing health and fiscal crises.

