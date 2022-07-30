IN PICTURES: Prince Charles meets members of Birmingham community for Commonwealth Games 2022

BIRMINGHAM- His Royal Highness Prince Charles visited the Festival Site at Victoria Square in Birmingham, which is currently the centre of live music, food, theatre and sporting events for the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022.

The Prince of Wales met on Thursday afternoon spectators, food producers and volunteers from across Birmingham and the West Midlands, as part of a series of engagements for the official opening of the sporting event.

On his arrival, the Prince of Wales was welcomed by Martin Levermore MBE, Deputy Lieutenant and representatives from The Birmingham 2022 Festival.

As part of the spectacle of the Commonwealth Games on the opening day, His Royal Highness walked through the crowds and past a stage of music and dance.

The Prince of Wales then walked down the steps, past Birmingham’s iconic fountain The River, meeting with local people, businesses, and volunteers, members of the public, including Filipinos, who travelled from other parts of the UK to see the prince.

Anjuli McKenna, who has transformed the floor of the Festival Site into a temporary mural, met Prince Charles, as well as Rosie Ginday MBE, Founder and CEO at Miss Macaroon, one of Birmingham’s most renowned social enterprise companies; and Nouman Farooqui, Asha’s Indian Curry House; one of Birmingham’s most famous restaurants.

Before departure, His Royal Highness also met representatives from The Prince’s Trust, Birmingham, Commonwealth Enterprise, and the Investment Council Business Forum.

The Victoria Square Festival Site is transformed to become the center of activities, where spectators will have the opportunity to soak up the Games’ atmosphere during the whole duration of the sporting event, which is happening for the first time in West Midlands, England.

From the opening day on Thursday, the stage in Victoria Square became alive with the sounds of Birmingham, where visitors dropped in to listen to artists and performers, whilst enjoying food and drink provided by some of Birmingham’s businesses.

Working with Birmingham’s independent music organisations and programmers, the Festival Site will showcase over 150 of the region’s best musicians, giving spectators more than 60 hours of music.

Alongside showcasing local talent and businesses, the Festival Site will be home to a giant screen with live coverage, ensuring people can keep up to date with the games from the opening on July 28 to the closing on August 8.

The Commonwealth Games, which often referred to as the “Friendly Games,” started in 1930 and is held every four years. It’s now a global spectacle of some 4,600 sports men and women from across 72 countries and territories.

Photos by Ernie Delgado