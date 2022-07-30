PBA Media Bureau photo

In his comeback game after being sidelined for a week due to hamstring issues and health and safety protocols, Kevin Alas put on a performance of a lifetime and it came at a time NLEX badly needed it the most.

Alas played career-high performances in points and three-point shots made in a game while leading the Road Warriors to a 90-77 victory over the Magnolia Timplados Hotshots in Game 2 of their best-of-three semifinals series Friday night at the Filoil Ecooil Centre.

The 5-foot-11 guard finished with 30 points, built around six three-point shots, and his torrid shooting played a big role in his team’s bounce-back victory to set up a rubber match on Sunday.

But for Road Warriors general manager and head coach Yeng Guiao, more than the excitement of returning to play and playing with much sense of urgency, the week-long rest had benefitted Alas more in terms of resting his mind and body, which led to his breakout performance in his return.

“Nakabuti yung pahinga,” Guiao said. “Sa akin yun ang tingin ko. Sometimes, a week’s break will give you a mental and physical relief. Ako sa tingin ko yun ang dahilan. Nangyayari talaga yun.”

Alas was expected to have gradual involvement and break in slowly after being idle for a week. He had to catch up with his conditioning fast along with fellow guard, Kris Rosales, as they missed the past few games, including the series opener that saw Magnolia outrunning and outgunning the undermanned NLEX team.

With Alas and Rosales back in action, the Road Warriors had enough legs to keep up with the Hotshots’ guards and in fact dominated their counterparts in Game 2.

“The first time time I practiced, talagang parang sasabog yung lungs ko sa pagod,” said Alas. “But the trainers and the coaches did a great job getting us back.

“Coach Yeng and the rest of the coaching staff, talagang ang daming pinanood sa aming videos. To be honest, nabo-bore na nga kami sa haba ng videos, pero anyway, it’s for our own good. The coaches tried to cover all bases. Maganda yung adjustments nina Coach Yeng and na-execute rin ng mga teammates ko.”