PAGASA photo shows the location of Tropical Depression Ester at 4:40 a.m. Saturday.

MANILA – Habagat – or southwest monsoon – will bring rains over Metro Manila and other nearby provinces as Tropical Depression Ester lingers over the Philippine Sea east of northern Luzon, state weather bureau PAGASA said on Saturday morning.

Provinces such as Bataan, Cavite, Batangas, Occidental Mindoro, Palawan, Antique, and Aklan will experience scattered light to moderate with at times heavy rain showers and thunderstorms brought about by habagat.

It is being enhanced by Ester and Tropical Storm Songda, which is outside the Philippine area of responsibility.

PAGASA said these areas may experience "scattered flooding and rain-induced landslides ... Especially in the areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards as identified in the hazards maps and in areas with significant antecedent rainfall."

Slowly moving north-northwestward, Ester was last spotted 800 kilometers east of Itbayat, Batanes.

It has maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 55 kilometers per hour.

It is expected to remain a tropical depression in the next 36 hours.

No storm signal is currently raised for Ester but PAGASA warns that the combined effects of the tropical depression and habagat will bring moderate to rough seas reaching 1.2 to 2.8 meters over the northern and eastern seabords of the country.

The weather agency said these conditions could be risky for fishermen using small vessels.

PAGASA said Ester may leave the Philippine area Saturday afternoon.

