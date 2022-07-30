Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – Social Welfare Secretary Erwin Tulfo on Saturday said some 2 million Filipino families have been put on the waiting list for the government's cash assistance program or 4Ps.

Tulfo explained to some groups of "angry" beneficiaries set to be delisted from the program that many poor families are still on the waiting list.

"Nananawagan ako dito sa 4Ps beneficiaries lalo na sa opisyales ng samahan na mga sir at mga ma'am hindi lang ho ang mga miyembro ninyo ang miyembro na tumatanggap. Meron pa po akong nasa listahan na 2 million na naghihintay makapasok," Tulfo told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

"Kung di po tayo mag-aalis paano naman po itong 2 million na may nag-aaral sa elementarya may nag-aaral sa high school na ilan taon na pong maghihitay ... Paano naman po sila na wala ring source?"

Tulfo said that out of the 4.4 million families, 1.3 million beneficiaries will be removed from 4Ps because they are no longer qualified or have already reached the maximum 7 years of stay under the program.

But he said that these families will not be kicked out of the program immediately, but will be given notice weeks before being delisted.

"Ang paliwanag ko sa kanila hindi naman kayo automatic na tatanggalin," Tulfo said, "Tatanggalin kayo sa listahan pero aabisuhan kayo, for example, kung kayo'y tatanggalin sa listahan sasabihan na ho kayo ... 'Ngayong Agosto na, ma'am ... Last po ninyong matatanggap ay September.'"

Tulfo also said that 600 families are being interviewed, but that some of them shut their doors when DSWD officials visit their houses or have already changed addresses.

