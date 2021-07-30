Vessel quarantined off Albay after 2 crew members test positive for Delta variant

MANILA - The Philippine Coast Guard on Friday said it is strictly implementing a no contact policy on the crew of a quarantined vessel off the coast of Albay after 2 crew members tested positive for the COVID-19 Delta variant.

“In quarantine pa rin po one nautical mile na waters sa Lidong, Sto. Domingo, Albay. Bantay-sarado po ng Philippine Coast Guard saka ng Maritime Group at Philippine Navy,” said Capt. Wlmo Maquirang, deputy commander of PCG-Bicol Region.

The Department of Health Bicol Center for Health Development said 2 crew members of MV Clyde and Barge Claudia tested positive for the highly contagious Delta variant, based on the result of the genomic sequencing done by the Philippine Genome Center.

The two cases are both male and deck cadets. One is from Albay and the other is from Calabarzon.

MV Clyde and Barge Claudia first arrived in Albay from Butuan City on July 20. Of the 19 crew, 11 were positive for COVID-19.



Members of the crew are asymptomatic.

“Tinatanong natin sila kamusta kayo. They are saying malalakas po sila. Wala po silang symptoms sabi nila,” said Maquirang in an interview on TeleRadyo on Friday.

Maquirang said no one is allowed to get near the vessel. The crew is also not allowed to disembark from the vessel.



He however, could not say how long the crew will remain in quarantine.

He continue to urge residents, especially fishermen, not to venture near the vessel.

“Wag po silang basta-bastang lumapit sa barko. Pagtulungan po nating hindi kumalat po yung virus sa Bicol region,” he said.

The DOH on Thursday confirmed 97 new Delta variant cases in the Philippines, pushing the total number of recorded carriers of the more virulent strain to 216.

