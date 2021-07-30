Parañaque imposes granular lockdown in 2 areas over suspected Delta variant case

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - The local government of Parañaque on Friday said it imposed a granular and calibrated lockdown on two alleys in Barangay San Dionisio as a preventive measure against a suspected Delta variant case.

Mayor Edwin Olivarez said the lockdown was imposed on Thursday in two alleys along Tramo Street after 6 of a family of 8 tested positive for COVID-19.

“Hindi na kami maghihintay ng aming genome sequencing, nilockdown muna po natin yung para yung within the vicinity ay ma-control na natin yung paglaganap nitong COVID,” Olivarez said.

(We did not wait for the genome sequencing result and imposed a lockdown to prevent and control COVID-19 within the area.)

Olivarez said those found positive were all asymptomatic and brought to an isolation facility.

Of the 6 family members who tested positive, one is a child, he said. Three have also been vaccinated against COVID-19, he added.

In an interview on TeleRadyo, Olivarez confirmed that it was local transmission but they are not yet sure what kind of variant hit the area.

As of Thursday, the city reported 327 active cases. Of the active cases, 47 are reported in Barangay San Dionisio.

With the lockdown, the LGU conducted up to the third generation of testing, he said. If anyone is found to be symptomatic they will be isolated, he said.

“At lalabas ang resulta ngayon within the day kasi may sarili pong laboratory ang lungsod ng Parañaque,” he said.

(And the results will be released within the day because Parannaque has its own laboratory.)

The mayor said the LGU distributed relief packs to families affected by the lockdown.

Meanwhile, Olivarez said the Metro Manila Council is ready to impose an enhanced community quarantine once ordered by the Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19.

“Basta sinabi po ng IATF na magpa-implement ang ating LGU, ang Metro Manila po ready na magpa-implement ng ECQ. Ang hinihingi lang ng Metro Manila Council yung additional vaccines para pag mag ECQ tayo iha-house-to-house na natin, per barangay na talaga ang ating vaccination para makuha ang protection ng ating community,” he said.

(When the IATF says for us to implement it, Metro Manila is ready to impose ECQ. What were only asking is for additional vaccines so when we impose ECQ we will also conduct house-to-house or per barangay vaccination to really get the protection of our community.)

The mayor also urged the public to observe the minimum health standards and to get vaccinated amid the threat of the Delta variant.

