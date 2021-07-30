From 3 to 25 new cases daily, Marikina raises alarm on COVID-19 spike

Children go outside in Marikina City to play on July 13, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Marikina City Mayor Marcelino Teodoro on Friday expressed concern over the "alarming" increase of COVID-19 infections in the city.

"Dati ang kaso namin 2 hanggang 3 active cases sa isang araw pero ngayon nasa 25 kami. Kaya't tinitignan namin 'yung clustering dito," he told Teleradyo.

(Before, our daily tally here were from 2 to 3 active cases but now it has reached to 25. That's why we are looking the clustering.)

Latest data from Marikina showed that the city had recorded 14,645 COVID-19 cases, of which 14,084 have recovered while 436 have died from the disease. The city currently has 125 active cases.

The Philippine government on Friday announced it would reintroduce tougher restrictions on movement from Aug. 6 to 20 amid the presence of a more contagious COVID-19 Delta variant.

These restrictions include a ban on indoor dine-in services and al fresco dining starting Saturday, July 31. Only "authorized persons outside their residences" are also allowed to travel into and out of the NCR Plus Area, which includes Cavite, Bulacan, Laguna, and Rizal.

In the interview, Teodoro said mayors in Metro Manila requested to the national government of giving cash aid to the poor if it imposed the hard lockdown.

"Nakikita natin na marami tayong kababayan na daily wage earners, na hindi na kakayanin pa ang mawalan ng trabaho o kaya walang suweldo o kita sa mga susunod na araw," he said.

(We observed that many are daily wage earners who couldn't afford to lose work or income in the next few days.)

Teodoro said the government should allocate more vaccines in the capital region.

"Kung mag-ECQ tayo tapos wala namang bakuna, hindi magiging praktikal. Kailangan 'pag nag-open tayo after 2 weeks, mas marami tayong mababakunahan," he said.

(If we shift to ECQ without vaccines, it's not practical. If we will open up after 2 weeks, we should have vaccinated many people.)